Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $125,154.98 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,280.66 or 0.99993852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00352514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00545650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00149082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002443 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,484,607 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

