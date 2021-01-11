BitCoal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. BitCoal has a market cap of $9,405.19 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00487045 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000770 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

