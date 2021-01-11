BitCoen (BEN) Market Capitalization Tops $148,903.25

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 76.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $148,903.25 and $3,057.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00492714 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,782.88 or 0.98414097 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

