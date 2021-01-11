Bitcoin Adult 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.00 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $84,168.80 and $58.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 49,852,457 coins and its circulating supply is 47,891,244 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

