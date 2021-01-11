Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $17.20 or 0.00049330 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $319.48 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,869.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.01352086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00553526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00196059 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.