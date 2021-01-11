Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $445.97 or 0.01314531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.30 billion and $15.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,925.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.08 or 0.00548498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00193664 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

