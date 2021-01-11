Bitcoin Classic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $174,684.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $8,341.62 and approximately $174,684.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

