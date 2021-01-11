Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.48 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $131.48 million and approximately $29.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001339 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00021310 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

