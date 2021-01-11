Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $6.69 on Top Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $50,780.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00021117 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001365 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,715 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

