Bitcoin SV Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for approximately $191.29 or 0.00550897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.01375346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00182665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,622,689 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

