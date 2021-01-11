Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $20,512.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $172,814.29 and approximately $20,512.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

