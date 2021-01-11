BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.68 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $12.48 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

