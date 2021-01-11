Bitcoinus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 99.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,937.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.72 or 0.99386450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00046085 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

