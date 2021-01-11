BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $505,606.40

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $505,606.40 and $55,417.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00259052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

