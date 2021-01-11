BitCore Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $465.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,869.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.56 or 0.03070166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00391156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.01352086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00553526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00465614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00253061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020714 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,507,054 coins and its circulating supply is 18,006,095 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.