BitDegree Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,562.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $246,078.89 and $1,562.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.