BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Down 11.7% This Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $16,784.75 and $10,596.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006994 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001137 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

