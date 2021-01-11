BitMax Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.69 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

