Bitradio Tops One Day Volume of $22.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $93,778.88 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,557,659 coins and its circulating supply is 9,557,655 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.