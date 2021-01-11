Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

