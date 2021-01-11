BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.61 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $334.61 million and $128.72 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,964,637,467 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

