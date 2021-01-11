BitTube (TUBE) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $4,437.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00465972 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

