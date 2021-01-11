BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading Up 8.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 102,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

