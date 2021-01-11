Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

