Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Sells $101,820.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00.

Thomas Leggett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $98,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 401,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

