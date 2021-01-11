BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $317,273.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,418,136 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

