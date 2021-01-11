BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $317,273.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,418,136 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.