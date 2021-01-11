BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 3,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,786. The company has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.