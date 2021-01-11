BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Position Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for about 4.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $970,000.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,640. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

