Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc Purchases 997,940 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.