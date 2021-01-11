BlitzPredict Market Capitalization Achieves $158,206.97 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $158,206.97 and $13.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001357 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

