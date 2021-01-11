Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $11.99 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $19,776.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,416,728 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

