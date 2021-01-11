Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Reaches $146,063.69

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Blockpass has a market cap of $146,063.69 and approximately $96.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 171.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.