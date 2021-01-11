BlockStamp Trading 58.9% Lower This Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005783 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002886 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006317 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,188,529 coins and its circulating supply is 26,645,563 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.