Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,355 shares of company stock worth $24,556,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $34.79 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

