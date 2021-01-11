BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

