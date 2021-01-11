Blur Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Blur has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $88,506.89 and $34,584.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061691 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,092.17 or 0.89275856 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,713,310 coins and its circulating supply is 6,353,310 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

