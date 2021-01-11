B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.39

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 13406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $1.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

