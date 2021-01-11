Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYPLF shares. HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.