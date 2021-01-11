BOMB Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $813,214.35 and approximately $121,674.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.21 or 0.98810317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046085 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 913,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,007 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

