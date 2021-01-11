Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,021,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

