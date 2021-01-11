Bonness Enterprises Inc. Sells 21,700 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. reduced its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 211,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

