Bonness Enterprises Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.5% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,357,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

