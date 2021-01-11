BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $619,842.77

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $619,842.77 and approximately $53,412.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

