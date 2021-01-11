Booking (BKNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – Booking had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/8/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,050.00.

12/10/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,050.00.

12/1/2020 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $31.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,250.23. 5,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,289.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,105.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

