Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $974,997.30 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $974,997.30 and approximately $241,976.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $16.29 or 0.00047438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.