Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

