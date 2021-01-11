Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $1,380,000.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00.

BAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 719,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,189. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $103,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.