BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading 15.4% Higher

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.02. 10,814,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 2,130,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

