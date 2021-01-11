BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $289.16 or 0.00852315 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $3.05 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

